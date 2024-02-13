Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,714 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 0.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $293,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $417.75. The stock had a trading volume of 223,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $319.23 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.56 and its 200 day moving average is $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.14.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

