Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,986,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $248.25 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $309.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.35 and a 200-day moving average of $247.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

