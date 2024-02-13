LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Raised to $50.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
