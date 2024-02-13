Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LPX stock opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 880 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.