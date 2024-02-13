Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.43. The company had a trading volume of 772,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,415. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.78 and its 200 day moving average is $212.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

