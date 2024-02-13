LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $263.34

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $263.34 and last traded at $260.26, with a volume of 148778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.45.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.45 and its 200-day moving average is $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.30%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in LPL Financial by 1,732.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,055,000 after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.