Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $415.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $430.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $500.55.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $466.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.00. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

