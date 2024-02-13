LuxUrban Hotels Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:LUXHP)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance
LUXHP stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14. LuxUrban Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.
LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile
