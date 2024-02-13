LuxUrban Hotels Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:LUXHP)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

LUXHP stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14. LuxUrban Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

