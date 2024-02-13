Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, a growth of 1,052.3% from the January 15th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Performance

LYT stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ahmedabad, India.

