MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.52

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 220405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $882.45 million, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.16.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.