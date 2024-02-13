MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.52

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 220405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $882.45 million, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.16.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MAG Silver by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MAG Silver by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.