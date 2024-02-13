Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Position Increased by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up 1.5% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,445.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,326. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,421.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,445.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,412.50.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

