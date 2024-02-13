Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,026,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $195,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

MMC traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.76. 337,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,167. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The firm has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

