MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $61.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.17.

MasTec Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE MTZ opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -116.43 and a beta of 1.57. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,670,000 after acquiring an additional 33,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MasTec by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,085 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

