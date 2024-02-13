Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MHH opened at $8.42 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 38.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

