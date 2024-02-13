Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 359,610 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 4.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Mastercard worth $1,275,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Mastercard by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $460.16. 295,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $463.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

