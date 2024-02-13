Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Matthews International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Matthews International Price Performance

Shares of MATW stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $915.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth $2,530,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth $517,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

Further Reading

