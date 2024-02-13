McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $511.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $494.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $475.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.48. McKesson has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $519.75. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 27.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.