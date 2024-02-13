Mdex (MDX) Price Hits $0.0475

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $45.09 million and $3.69 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

