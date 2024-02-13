MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MELI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,733.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,645.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,442.11. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,800.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 88.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

