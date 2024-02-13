Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Trading 2.5% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $30.64. Approximately 179,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 686,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

Specifically, CFO David E. Farnsworth purchased 3,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,197.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,699.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barry R. Nearhos bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David E. Farnsworth purchased 3,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $100,197.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 126,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,699.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 351,015 shares of company stock worth $11,692,862 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 110.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

