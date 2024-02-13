Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Meta Platforms worth $1,303,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 959,373 shares of company stock valued at $354,264,874. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.67. 7,706,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,355,146. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.