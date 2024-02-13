Metahero 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $795,217.07 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $27.44 million and approximately $795,217.07 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metahero has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

