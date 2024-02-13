Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,190.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,185.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,141.09. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $15,471,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 72,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Get Free Report

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

