Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

MTD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,190.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,185.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,141.09. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,471,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 72,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.