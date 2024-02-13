MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Shares Purchased by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) by 182.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,678 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.50% of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMU. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $37,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 110.2% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 131.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 32.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 32,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,666. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

