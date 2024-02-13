Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $25,039.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,945.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,480 shares of company stock valued at $52,773 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 51,930 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 45,528 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MPB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MPB traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,364. The firm has a market cap of $344.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $42.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

