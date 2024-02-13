Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,822 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of APA worth $15,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in APA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Raymond James reduced their price target on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 3.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

