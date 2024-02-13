Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $18.06 Million Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $18,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.2 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,492.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,552.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,438.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,407.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

