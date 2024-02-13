Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,228 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $18,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,386,000 after purchasing an additional 807,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,882,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,986,000 after purchasing an additional 764,836 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

