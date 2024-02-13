Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MBRX

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moleculin Biotech

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 188,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 231,883 shares of company stock valued at $159,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.