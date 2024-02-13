Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $406.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $374.00 to $406.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $23.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $357.50.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $392.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $393.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.