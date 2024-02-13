Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.69. 1,272,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,459,872. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.