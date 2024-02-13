Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Synopsys by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $21.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $547.13. 311,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $531.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.10. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.97 and a 1 year high of $582.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.