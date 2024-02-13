Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

LOW traded down $5.92 on Tuesday, reaching $223.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,773. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.74.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe's Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

