Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 41,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

VZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,621,354. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $168.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

