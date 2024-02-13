Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE NKE traded down $2.78 on Tuesday, hitting $104.40. 1,174,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,529,105. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.38. The company has a market cap of $158.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

