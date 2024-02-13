Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,590 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 48.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,716,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,883,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 209.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,251,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 847,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 2.5 %

MAS traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.41. The stock had a trading volume of 361,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,876. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.01.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

