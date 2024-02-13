Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues Earnings Results

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s updated its FY24 guidance to $10.25-11.00 EPS.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock opened at $401.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.91. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $407.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,639 shares of company stock worth $2,769,635. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 143.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

