Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Shares Sold by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund comprises approximately 2.8% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 13.12% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $32,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter valued at $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

IIF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 32,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,800. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Increases Dividend

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $3.1358 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.