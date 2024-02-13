Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Up 122.4% in January

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 107,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 593,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 35.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:IIF opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $24.41.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
