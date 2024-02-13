Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Up 122.4% in January

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 107,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 593,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 35.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IIF opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $3.1358 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.