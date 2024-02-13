Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.70. 272,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,866. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.85 and a 12 month high of $333.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

