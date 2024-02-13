MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Raised by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 0.4 %

MSCI opened at $590.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.10.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 38.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.21.

Read Our Latest Report on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.