Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 38,964 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Murphy Oil worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

