Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Napco Security Technologies worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.55. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

