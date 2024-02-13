Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,377,000 after buying an additional 2,858,043 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,521,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,494 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,965,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHLS. Citigroup decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

