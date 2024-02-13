Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 125 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 703,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 301,084 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

SPX Technologies stock opened at $108.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

