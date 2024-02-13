Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 38,828 iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 2,943.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 117,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IBDU opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.