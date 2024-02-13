Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 4,900 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LOW opened at $229.92 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.