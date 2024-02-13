Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $2.39 Million Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.34% of CRA International worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 46.2% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 4,587.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 49.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the second quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,975,856.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRAI opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $128.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.71.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

